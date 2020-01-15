Global Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Size & Share, Regional Demand, Future Scope, Challenges, Key Players, Business Development Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

North America was the largest region in the global oil and gas wells drilling services market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2018. Middle East was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global oil and gas wells drilling services market. Western Europe was the smallest region in the global oil and gas wells drilling services market.

Oil and gas wells drilling companies are adopting 3D visualization systems to reduce project cycle times and increase drilling accuracy.3D visualization system generates a 3D model of a wellbore and real-time drilling data to monitor and optimize drilling process. This system facilitates automatic diagnosis of drilling problems and improves and streamlines collaboration by allowing geoscientists and drilling engineers to virtually locate, see, and test drilling sites, resulting in significant cost savings of up to20% and reduction in non-productive drilling time by 20%. These systems are integrated with asset teams by means of software, thus facilitating precise and accurate placement of drill sites. Major companies offering 3D visualization technology companies include eDrilling, Hexagon, Mechdyne, Landmark.

Key Players: – Schlumberger Ltd, Halliburton, Transocean Ltd, Weatherford International plc, Baker Hughes Incorporated

Buy This Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00020416

Oil and gas wells service providers are using microbial treatment as a sustainable and cost effective replacement to conventional treatment methods such as chemical, mechanical and thermal methods to discard paraffin deposits. Microbial treatment refer to the use of naturally occurring microorganisms to remove paraffin deposits, break emulsions, and inhibit corrosion and scale formation. Paraffin is a waxy substance which deposits in oil and gas production systems and restricts the flow of fluids, and thus needs to be prevented. This treatment procedure is non-toxic, cost effective and saves time compared to conventional methods. Microbial treatment can result in high paraffin degradation rate of up to 64%. For example, microbial treatment carried out at Barfield, Midland oil wells increased oil production volume by two barrels per day.

