Global Smart Ports Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

According to Publisher, the Global Smart Ports Market is accounted for $1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Rising needs for real-time information and growing environmental concerns are major key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing supportive government initiatives toward smart infrastructure/port will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market. However, privacy and security issues are hampering the market growth.

Smart ports are automated ports that use high-end smart technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and blockchain for improving performance and efficiency of the shipping industry. Smart ports record and monitor data and utilizes them to take better decisions.

Based on Technology, Blockchain is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing need for transparency and security for transactions. Blockchain enables control over the information as well as protects the privacy of the user. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing industrialization in the region.

Key Players: – ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, General Electric, IBM, Ikusi Velatia, Port of Rotterdam, Port Solutions, Ramboll Group, Royal Haskoning, Scientific Enterprises, Trelleborg and Wipro.

Elements Covered:

– Port Community System

– Smart Port Infrastructure

– Real-time Location System (RTLS)

– Traffic Management System

– Automated information system(AIS)

– Shore power

– Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling

– Smart Safety & Security

– Gate Automation

– Automated Mooring Systems

– Smart Energy & Environment Solutions

– Other Elements

Major highlights of this research report:

In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe.

Estimation of Global Smart Ports Market values and volumes.

Global Smart Ports Market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis.

Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration.

Global Smart Ports Market growth projections.

Detailed description on development policies and plans.

Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Global Smart Ports overview

4 market trend analysis

5 porters five force analysis

6 Global Smart Ports segmentation

7 Global Smart Ports Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

