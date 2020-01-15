Green Tires Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Green Tires’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are PPG Industries Inc. (United States),Pirelli Tyre SpA (Italy),Bridgestone (Japan),Green Arc Tire Manufacturing (Canada),Goodyear Tire & Rubber (United States),Michelin North America (United States),Continental (Germany),Maxxis (Taiwan),Hankook Tire (South Korea),Kumho Tire (South Korea)

Green tires are sustainable tires made up of highly dispersible silica (HD silica or HDS), natural rubber and improved carbon black with an aim to provide energy efficiency by having low rolling resistance. As per leading rubber and plastics expertise Smithers Rapra data of 2018, around 40% of total tires are green one with demand expected to grow in the forecasted period. Emergence of electric and hybrid vehicles expected to add another feather in sustainable tires market cap amid challenge about the unpredictability of raw materials loom large.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (On-Road Tires, Off-Road Tires), Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Car, Other)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Growing Focus From OEMs towards Energy Efficient Solution

Growth in Alternatives Power trains Such as Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Market Growth Drivers:

Emphasizing on reducing emission by Minimizing Rolling Resistance of Tires

Biodegradable Nature of Green tires Prove to be eco-friendly thus, proliferating its demand coupled by Favorable government moves

Restraints:

Unpredictibiliy of Raw Material Prices

Opportunities:

Growing Need towards Fuel conservation Amid Scarcity of Fossil Fuels

Replacement of Conventional Tires By green one

Challenges:

Adverse impact on braking performance in case of replacement of green tires from conventional materials

Lack of awareness About Its Benefits

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

