HVAC System 2020 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

HVAC System Market 2020

The global HVAC market has been studied in detail on the latest report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) for the forecast period of 2019-2024. An HVAC system refers to the technology of indoor and vehicular environment comfort whose goal is to provide thermal comfort and maintain acceptable indoor air quality. An HVAC system design comes under the discipline of mechanical engineering which is based on the principles of fluid mechanics, thermodynamics, and heat transfer.

The global HVAC system market report published on WiseGuy Reports suggests that the market is likely to ascend at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. Several factors can be attributed to the burgeoning noted in the global HVAC system market including rising demand for HVAC systems to reduce energy consumption and extreme weather conditions. Further, government tax credits are also promoting sizeable growth in the global HVAC system market during the conjecture period. Upscaling demand for technologically advanced HVAC systems is another factor driving the global HVAC systems market.

Other factors leading to a burgeoning of the global HVAC system market include increasing urbanization in most parts of the world and rising demand for smart buildings. These smart buildings require efficient HVAC equipment which is leading to the growth of the HVAC system market. Smart buildings are not only environment-friendly but also capable for equipping smart technologies which include HVAC systems.

Market Segmentation

The global HVAC system market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region for an insightful and accurate analysis. Based on product type, the global HVAC system market is segmented into product 1, product 2, and product 3. Based on application, the global HVAC system market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global HVAC system market is segmented, on the basis of region, into Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regional segments, Asia Pacific is expected to ascend at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, India, Japan, and China are anticipated to lead the country-specific market for HVAC systems during the review period. Governments in power in these countries are taking several measures to ensure high energy efficiency of the latest HVAC systems installed in the new buildings. Further, awareness among real estate developers to ensure effective HVAC installation in new buildings is fostering growth for the regional HVAC system market.

Industry Update

August 2019: Complete Coach Works recently delivered a newly developed HVAC system for the installation in 35 Montebello Transit New Flyer buses. This HVAC system uses readily available industry components and incorporates a streamlined control logic system which was developed in-house by Complete Coach Works.

