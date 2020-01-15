Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market by Product & Services (Resin, Columns (Empty, Prepacked), Buffer), Sample (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines) Global Forecast to 2023

The Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 112 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market include are Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), and Geno Technology (US).

The Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is projected to reach US$ 418.2 Million in 2023 from US$ 291.3 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5%. This report spread across 112 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 83 Tables and 27 Figures is now available in this research.

On the Basis of End User, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is divided into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and research& academic institutes. In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market.

By Region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market in 2018, followed by Europe. The dominant share of North American market is primarily attributed to the government and public funding for protein production, increased adoption of automated purification instruments, and increasing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1-40%, Tier 2-30% and Tier 3-30%

By Designation-C-level-27%, D-level-18% and Others-55%

By Region-North America-50%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-20%,and RoW-10%

Reason to Access this research report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market

Target Audience for Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market:

Chromatography product manufacturers

Third-party chromatography suppliers

Environment protection agencies and institutes

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract manufacturing companies (CMOs)

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Market research and consulting firms

Regulatory bodies

Venture capitalists

