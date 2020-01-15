In Vivo CRO Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2027 | American Preclinical Services, Charles River, Covance, GVK Biosciences, Iris Pharma

Sameer Joshi

In vivo CRO refers to the preclinical testing performed for preclinical testing of disease pathology and drug discovery. In vivo CROs provide information regarding the collection and investigation of data for the development of new drugs for the treatment of various indications such as diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and others.

The in vivo CRO market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising price competition and requirement to reduce cost coupled with a rise in the demand for advanced products. In addition, changing regulatory policies and the increase in chronic medical conditions is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. American Preclinical Services, LLC., 2. Charles River, 3. Covance Inc., 4. GVK Biosciences Private Limited, 5. Iris Pharma, 6. MELIOR DISCOVERY, 7. Pronexus Analytical AB, 8. Syneos Health, 9. Washington Biotechnology, Inc., 10. WuXi AppTec

The “Global In Vivo CRO Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of In Vivo CRO market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global In Vivo CRO market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading In Vivo CRO market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The in vivo CRO market is segmented on the basis of specimen type, study type and indication. Based on specimen type the market is segmented as, rodent and non-rodent. On the basis of study type the market is categorized as, non GLP and GLP. Also, based on indication, the market is segmented as, autoimmune/ inflammatory conditions, pain management, oncology, CNS conditions, diabetes, obesity, and other indications.

The report analyzes factors affecting In Vivo CRO market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the In Vivo CRO market in these regions.

