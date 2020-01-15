India Frozen Prawns Market Outlook: Heading to the Clouds at a CAGR 24.49%

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “India Frozen Prawns Market Outlook, 2020” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The India Frozen Prawns Market offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Al Kabeer, Apex Frozen Food, Avanti Frozen Food, Forstar, Gadre Marine Export, IFB Agro etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088157-india-frozen-prawns-market

Summary

India exports a large amount of marine products to various countries. During the financial year 2016-17, exports of marine products reached all-time high and recorded a growth of 24.49% in rupee earnings, as compared to the previous year. However, barely 5% of India’s seafood exports are in the processed form; most exports are in the form of frozen seafood. Approximately, half of the seafood revenue comes from the export market and the rest from domestic. The tastes and habits of the consumers in India are changing, especially in seafood. Previously, seafood was majorly consumed in the coastal regions of India. However, it is now becoming popular across all the regions, even in interior. This scenario gives indication of the better growth of domestic seafood industry. The young generation prefers ready to cook and ready to eat seafood due to its cooking convenience. Thus, customers have started accepting seafood products like fish, prawns, etc. In the frozen form due to its good quality and availability throughout the year. However, per capita consumption in India still remains extremely low as compared to other countries.

According to “India Frozen Prawns Market Outlook, 2020”, frozen prawns maintained its position as the top item of export, accounting for 38.28% of the total seafood exports by volume in 2016-17. In the packaged frozen prawn’s category, less than 2% of the revenues come from domestic market. However with the rising consumption of frozen prawns in India, the domestic market is expected to grow robustly in the coming three years. India frozen prawns market consists of players like West Coast Fine Foods (Cambay tiger), Al Kabeer, Apex Frozen Food, Avanti Frozen Food, Forstar, Gadre Marine Export, IFB Agro, Innovative Foods and ITC Limited. There are two end users for the domestic market viz. Retail and Horeca. Frozen prawns come in four types of size like small, medium, large and jumbo. Small frozen prawns are popular in the domestic market due to their high demand in retail as well as Horeca segments.

In terms of production of prawns, Andhra Pradesh tops the chart followed by West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The Government of India has focussed on various policy initiatives in infrastructure and tax system including cold chain industry and frozen seafood exports. A lot of government initiatives have led to a drastic improvement in the supply chain network and cold chain facilities in India. After the implementation of GST, frozen seafood’s have been quoted under 5% tax slab. With the government relaxing custom duties on machinery and transport equipment that is associated with frozen seafood, the cost of supply chain operation would come down and this will in turn invite more national and international brands to enter various products categories. Since the industry is still in its nascent stages, frozen prawns are expected to lead the growth in constant values sales over the forecast period.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088156

“India Frozen Prawns Market Outlook, 2020” discusses the following aspects of frozen prawns in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process?? The report gives an in-depth understanding of frozen prawns market in India:

• Global Seafood Market Outlook

• India Seafood Market Outlook

• India Seafood Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Seafood Export Market Size By Value

• India Seafood Export Market Size By Volume

• India Seafood Export Market Share By Country By Volume

• India Seafood Production By Volume

• India Fresh Prawns Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Fresh Prawns Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Frozen Prawns Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Frozen Prawns Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Domestic Frozen Prawns Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Domestic Frozen Prawns Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Domestic Frozen Prawns Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By End User, By Size of Prawns, By Prawns Type, By Packaging Type

• Product Price & Variant Analysis

• Potential By States (High Demand vs. Low Demand)

• List of Companies with their Focus Area

• The key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of seafood and frozen prawns in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088157-india-frozen-prawns-market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Seafood Market Outlook

3. India Seafood Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Export Scenario

3.2.1. By Value

3.2.2. By Volume

3.2.3. By Country By Volume

3.3. Production

4. India Fresh Prawns Market Outlook

4.1. Markey Size By Value

4.2. Market Size By Volume

5. India Frozen Prawns Market Outlook

5.1. Markey Size By Value

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.3. Domestic Frozen Prawns Market

5.3.1. Markey Size

5.3.1.1. By Value

5.3.1.2. By Volume

5.3.2. Market Share

5.3.2.1. By Company

5.3.2.2. By Region

5.3.2.3. By End User

5.3.2.4. By Size of Prawns

5.3.2.5. By Prawns Type

5.3.2.6. By Packaging Type

5.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

5.5. Potential By States (High Demand vs. Low Demand)

5.6. List of Companies with their Focus Area

5.7. Revenue Composition of Major Domestic Players

6. Trade Dynamics

6.1. Import of Frozen Prawns

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.1.3. By Country By Volume

6.2. Export of Frozen Prawns

6.2.1. By Value

6.2.2. By Volume

6.2.3. By Country By Volume

7. India Economic Snapshot

8. Overview of Cold Cha

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088157-india-frozen-prawns-market

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

X

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter