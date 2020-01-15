Industrial Robots for Food & Beverage Market Size, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts

Robotics will play a vital role in the evolution of the next-generation technologies. In spite of a small consumer of industrial robots, food & beverage industry has been ordering an increasing number of industrial robots. The growth rate of industrial robotics adoption in food & beverage industry outpaces those in traditional industries like automotive and electronics, and this trend is forecast to remain throughout 2016-2022.

Industrial Robots for Food & Beverage Industry: Global Market 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics in food & beverage industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources.

With a review of global market environments and food & beverage industry trend, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, application fields, product types, geographical landscape, and the major industrial players/vendors. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

By application, the market is segmented into Palletizing, Packaging & Repacking, Picking & Placing, and Production & Processing. Palletizing and Packaging are identified as the largest application segments.

By product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, polar robots, delta robots, parallel robots, etc.). Articulated robotics segment gains most of the market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate among all the robotics types.

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global industrial robots market in food & beverage industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by European market and North America region. Strongest growth potential also exists in APAC for the future market with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth. Current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors are also included.

Highlighted by 5 tables and 62 figures, this 134-page report provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions. This report also saves clients a lot of research time on a global market and offers significant assistances in identifying and expanding business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics

Toshiba Machine

Adept Technology Inc.

Staubli International AG

Pari Robotics

Yamaha Robotics

Table of Contents :

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015–2016

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

2.3 Outlook of the Global Metal Industry

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Industrial Robots Market in Metal Industry by Application

4.2 Material Handling

4.3 Welding and Soldering

4.4 Assembling and Disassembling

4.5 Cutting and Milling

4.6 Other Applications

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Metal Industry by Robot Type

5.2 Articulated Robots

Other Reports:

