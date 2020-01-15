Know Which Hybrid Electric Jet Market Segments May Suffer as Consumer Confidence Takes a Hit

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Hybrid Electric Jet’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Zunum Aero (United States),Boeing HorizonX (United States),Uber Technologies Inc (United States),JetBlue Technology Ventures (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Airbus SE (Netherlands),Rolls Royce (United Kingdom),Lilium (Germany),EasyJet Ltd. (United Kingdom), Wright Electric. (United States)

Hybrid electric jet runs on both types of engines such as electric motor and electric engine. It has been observed that hybrid electric jet can reduce up to 80% of emission, saves fuel and reduce noise pollution. For instance, according to United Technologies Corp., a hybrid electric solution has achieved more than 30% of fuel saving. These advantages, rising environmental concern, and increasing fuel costs across the globe are the key drivers for the market. Additionally, government rules and regulation to reduce carbon footprint and noise pollution are supplementing the market. However, ICE limitation such as limiting the descent rate and high cost of lithium batteries and long charging time are the factors that have been limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing defense funding and expansion of commercial aviation and increasing investment for research and development activities are expected to create a big opportunity for the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

by Jet Type (Business Jet, Private Jet, Passenger Jet, Defense Jet (Government)), Size (Light Jet, Mid-size Jet, Large Jet), Battery Type (Leadâ€“Acid, Lithium-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Others), Electric Motor Powered Type (Batteries, Solar Cells, Gas-powered, Ultra Capacitors, Power Cables)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increasing Defense Funding and Expansion of Commercial Aviation

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Environmental Concern due to Air Pollution and Noise Pollution

Increasing Fuel Costs across the Globe

Restraints:

ICE limitation such as Limiting the Descent Rate

Opportunities:

Government Rules and Regulation to Reduce Carbon Foot Print and Noise Pollution

Increasing Investment for Research and Development Activities

Challenges:

High Cost of Lithium Batteries and Long Charging Time

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Hybrid Electric Jet market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Hybrid Electric Jet various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor .

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Hybrid Electric Jet Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Revenue by Type

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Volume by Type

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Hybrid Electric Jet market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Hybrid Electric Jet market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Hybrid Electric Jet market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

