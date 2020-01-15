Long Term Care (LTC) Devices Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2027

Sameer Joshi

Long term care is provided by different caregivers based on needs of people. These services are often opted by people suffering with serious ongoing health disability or condition. Medical devices that helps in diagnosis, monitoring, treatment and assistance to these patients are referred to be long term care (LTC) devices.

Long term care (LTC) devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and increasing adoption of home based healthcare. Furthermore, growing collaborations between government and private insurers is likely to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Abbott, 2. Medtronic, 3. B. Braun Melsungen AG, 4. 3M, 5. Baxter International Inc., 6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, 7. Mckesson Medical-Surgical Inc., 8. Medline Industries, Inc., 9. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., 10. Fresenius Medical Care AG and CO. KGAA

The “Global Long Term Care (LTC) Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Long Term Care (LTC) Devices market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global Long Term Care (LTC) Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Long Term Care (LTC) Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global long term care (LTC) devices market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as therapeutic, diagnostic and mobility assist devices. The market on the basis of end user is segmented into home healthcare, hospice, nursing care, and assisted living facilities.

The report analyzes factors affecting Long Term Care (LTC) Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Long Term Care (LTC) Devices market in these regions.

