Low Fat Yogurt Market To 2025 By Leading Manufacturers And Product Types With Region

The global low-fat yogurt market is envisaged to gain a quick momentum in its growth with the rising production of low-fat dairy offerings. The increasing consumption of low-fat yogurt on account of its number of health benefits is anticipated to spur the industry demand in the near future. The industry growth of low-fat yogurt could be augmented further with the growing automation of processes and technological developments. The swelling consumption of organic flavored low-fat yogurt in Europe could also raise the demand in the market. The mounting popularity of organic low-fat yogurt could be compelling vendors to get involved in innovation and the development of new products.

Danone and Nestle have been among the top players in the U.S. and Western Europe that are looking to extend their manufacturing facilities on the global platform. With a view to improve their output and reduce cost, several companies could focus on the development of new and innovative processes. In order to enhance the texture, taste, and aroma of low-fat yogurt products, vendors have been making use of common flavors such as mint, coffee, vanilla, and chocolate. Companies have also been concentrating on increasing their distribution and production units in Asia Pacific to cash in on the faster growth in the region.

Owing to the presence of a large count of players, the global low-fat yogurt market could embrace a highly competitive vendor landscape. Players could focus on research and development to develop novel processes and attractive end products to draw a wider consumer demand. A recent research has revealed that the regular consumption of yogurt could decrease a number of inflammation biomarkers in obese and normal-weight premenopausal women. Published in the British Journal of Nutrition, the study also says that yogurt could support a healthy digestive system.

Low fat yogurt is made by fermenting skim or low-fat milk. Although it is traditionally made using milk of a cow, there are certain types of low fat yogurt that use soy and milk of a goat. Irrespective of these ingredients, yogurt ferments for variable lengths of time, which depend on the type of yogurt. It is a healthy addition to most people’s diet. Low fat yogurt is not only low in calories, but also has plenty of beneficial probiotics and nutrients that can boost the overall health of a person. Probiotics are live bacteria that are present in low fat yogurt as well as other related products. These bacteria provide resistance to disease and improve digestion when consumed.

Changing consumer preference for healthier diets, and various associated benefits of low fat yogurt is expected to drive the market. Low fat yogurt provides a variety of health related benefits. The probiotics present in low fat yogurt helps in weight maintenance and reduction. It also reloads the bacterial flora after an antibiotics regimen and stimulates consistency. This bacteria is also beneficial to enhance the immunity of a person. Since low fat yogurt is rich in calcium, it helps to build healthy teeth and bones. Yogurt provides minerals and vitamins, all of which may prevent certain illnesses. Furthermore, yogurt provides almost every nutrient that the body requires. It is also rich in vitamin B and trace minerals. The Greek variety of low fat yogurt is very high in protein. It helps in weight control.

However, non-organic low fat yogurt is expected to hamper the growth of the low fat yogurt market. Non-organic low fat yogurt is prepared from artificial sweeteners, fruits, flavors, additives, thickeners, stabilizers, and inactive cultures. It also contains high sugar content and excess sugar consumption can work against the benefits of the yogurt itself by lowering the power of digestion and immunity.

The low fat yogurt market can be segmented on the basis of yogurt type, flavor type, and region. By yogurt type, the market is classified as flavored, fruit, and plain yogurt. Further, based on the basis of flavor, the low fat yogurt market can be bifurcated into organic and non-organic yogurt.