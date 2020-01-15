Microfluidics Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025

The global microfluidics market depicts a consolidated and competitive landscape, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) Key players in the market like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, and F. Hoffman-La Roche AG hold a large share of the total revenues, adds TMR. Major players in the market are focused on expanding their global footprint, which is fuelling the competition in the market.

Main players in the global microfluidics market are also making large investments in research and development. Currently, cell manipulations, functional biomaterials, and flexible bio devices present a major opportunity for research. These areas require large amounts of microfluidics to govern the morphology and makeup of materials. Additionally, they are interconnected based on basic principles. Moreover, these areas promise lucrative commercial promise through infectious disease prevention, studying genetic connections of widely prevalent diseases like Malaria, and are aligned with core goals in the healthcare sector. Hence, research and development is expected to help key players gain a leading edge in the global microfluidics market in the near future.

The global microfluidics market is expected to reach US$12.45 bn by 2025 end, rising from US$4.76 bn in 2016. The market is expected to garner a robust 11.4% CAGR during 2016-2025, thanks to the rising demand of Point-Of-Care (POC) diagnostic devices. These devices are in high demand as they provide a safe and low-cost alternative to conventional alternatives. Large population in Asia Pacific and prominence of POC devices in emerging regions is expected to drive growth of the microfluidics market in Asia Pacific.

Glucometer and Pregnancy Kits to Boost the Microfluidics Market