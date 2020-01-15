Mobile Device Management Market Future Opportunities, Analysis & Forecast to 2025 | Blackberry, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Mobileiron, VMware

Global Mobile Device Management market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Mobile Device Management provides an organization to control and manage and data security and network. Moreover, it provides mobile content management, mobile application management, and identity management. Mobile device management is centralized management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, sub-notebooks with the help of software and hardware.

The key factors which gives growth to the market are increasing usage of smartphones and tablets rising productivity of both enterprises and employees, increasing security concerns to protect the data and requirement for MDM solutions to manage and coordinate various platforms with a one console however less adoption of Byod among businesses is the major restraining factor to the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

– Software

– Service

Deployment:

– Cloud

– On-Premise

Industry Vertical:

– Education

– Management and Consulting

– Banking and Financial Services

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Transportation and Logistics

– Government and Public Sector

– Others

-rganization Size:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and medium-sized enterprises

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Blackberry, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Mobileiron, VMware and SAP.

