Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Expected To Drive Growth Through 2016 – 2024 Made By Top Research Firm

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in this condition person will have high blood glucose levels than the normal blood glucose. This is mainly due to inadequate insulin production or body cells are unable to respond to the produced insulin in the body or both.

Symptoms of Diabetes are hyperglycemic conditions, excessive excretion of urine, hunger, thirst, weight loss, fatigue and impaired vision. Diabetes is classified into Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. According to 2014 statistics of WHO, globally 422 million people are suffering from diabetes with a prevalence rate of 8.5%.

Insulin therapy is the first line treatment for the diabetes if the patients didn’t respond to the oral hypoglycemic agents for type 2 diabetes. Insulin is usually administered via submucosal route by using insulin injections for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In diabetes diagnosis, blood pricking is the usual procedure to analyse the blood glucose levels in the body.

This conventional treatment and diagnosis procedures might cause the needle-stick injuries for healthcare professionals and carers that leads to various infections and pain. Hence, non-invasive needle-free diabetes products gained traction in these years to overcome the aforementioned problems and to reduce needle phobia conditions in patients.

With an increase in the aging population, prevalence of diabetes population, raise in obese population, and change in food habits are the factors driving the growth of the needle-free diabetes care market during the forecast period. In addition to that, increase in awareness about the diabetes disease conditions are also driving the market.

However, incorrect dosage, instances of skin damage or pain, infections, high cost and technical errors might hamper the growth of this needle-free diabetes care market during the forecast period.

Globally the needle-free diabetes care market is divided into following:

Based on devices, the global needles-free diabetes care market is divided into following

Treatment devices Insulin patches Jet Injectors Insulin pens Insulin pumps Insulin infuser

Diagnostic devices Continuous glucose monitoring Instant glucose monitoring



Based on end user, the global needles-free diabetes care market is divided into following

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Consumer

Currently very few products are available in the market to treat/diagnose diabetes by using needle-free diabetes care products. Majority of the market is dominated by the conventional needle injections to treat diabetes conditions.

However, few companies are launching their products to grab the significant market share. In 2016, Johnson and Johnson is planning to launch their OneTouch Via insulin patch pump in USA and it was also approved by FDA.

It is expected to dominate the needle-free diabetes market because it is the only the product which is currently approved by FDA. In the diagnostic services, currently instant glucose monitoring will have the largest market share. However, continuous glucose monitoring might expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to detect the prediabetes conditions.

Based on the end user, Diagnostic centers is expected to have the large market share than the others. This is because of the majorly the diabetes diagnosis tests are usually takes place in the diagnostic centers.

Depending on the geographic region, needle-free diabetes care market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to have highest revenue share in needle-free diabetes care market and Asia Pacific geography is expected to dominate the market in future due to increase in the prevalence of diabetes population, especially in China and India.

Some of the key players in needle-free diabetes care market are Anatres pharma, European Pharma Group BV, Johnson and Johnson, Injex UK Ltd, Echo Therapeutics and MannKind Corporation

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Needle-Free Diabetes Care Market Segments

Needle-Free Diabetes Care Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Needle-Free Diabetes Care Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Needle-Free Diabetes Care Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Needle-Free Diabetes Care Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

