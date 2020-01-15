New Opportunities in Millets Market Growth Overview, SWOT Analysis & Forecast to 2027 with Top Leaders: Dharani FaM Coop Ltd.,DMillets,Earthon Products Pvt Ltd,Janadhanya

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 – Millets Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Organic, Regular ); Application (Infant Food, Bakery Product, Breakfast Foods, Beverages, Fodder, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Geography. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global millets market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The millets market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Dharani FaM Coop Ltd.,DMillets,Earthon Products Pvt Ltd,Janadhanya,Just Organik,Pristine Organics,Sahaja Samrudha Organic Producer Company Limited,Shimlahills,Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.,Viruthai Millets Farmers Producer Company Limited

What is Market Overview of Millets Market?

Millets are small-seeded grasses that are grown globally for human consumption and animal food. Millets are among the key crops grown in the semiarid tropics of Asia and Africa, specifically in India, Mali, Nigeria, and Niger. Millets are gluten-free and non- allergenic. The consumption of millets decreases C- reactive protein and triglycerides, thereby preventing cardiovascular disease. These cereals are rich in dietary fiber. Dietary fiber has water-absorbing and bulking properties. It increases the transit time of food in the gut, which helps in reducing the risk of inflammatory bowel disease and acts as a detoxifying agent in the body.

Where are the market Dynamics for Millets Market?

The Millets market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as growing inclination of urban population towards healthy food and a wide range of applications in infant food, bakery product, and breakfast foods, among others. The urban lifestyle choices and related food habits of the people in the developed countries have led to rise in the number of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, which include heart attack, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, etc. Millets are rich in proteins and minerals such as calcium, iron, etc. that can help in avoiding such diseases. These factors further propel the demand for millets. However, the limited shelf life of millets is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

How the Market Segmentations of Millets Market?

The Global Millets market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the millets market is segmented into organic and regular. The millets market on the basis of the application is classified into Infant food, bakery product, breakfast foods, beverages, fodder, and others. Similarly, on the basis of distribution channel the millets market is bifurcated into supermarket and hypermarkets, grocery stores, online stores, and others.

