Non-GMO ingredients Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2026

TMR’s latest report on global Non-GMO ingredients market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Non-GMO ingredients market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Non-GMO ingredients market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Non-GMO ingredients among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global non-GMO ingredients market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global non-GMO ingredients market has been segmented as:

Legumes Peas Kidney Beans Soybeans Black Beans Others

Lentils Brown Lentils Green Lentils Red and Yellow Lentils Others

Grains Barley Rice Wheat Oats Others

Fruits Papaya Mushroom Orange Tomato Others

Vegetables Carrot Radish Broccoli Sweet potato Others

Nuts & Seeds

On the basis of end use, the global non-GMO ingredients market has been segmented as:

Packed Foods

Beverage

Confectionaries

Flavorings

Others

Non-GMO ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global non-GMO ingredients market are Organic Valley, Lotus Foods, Inc., United Natural Foods, Berlin Natural Bakery, GF Harvest, LLC, Proximity Malt, LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Eden Foods, Inc., Vert Living Natural Market, Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company, etc. Since more and more food companies have been showing keen interest in non-GMO ingredients, the demand for non-GMO ingredients is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Since non-GMO ingredients are chemical free and less processed ingredients, the non-GMO ingredients market has been witnessing escalating demand from consumers. It is anticipated that market participants in the global non-GMO ingredients market will see higher revenue returns in years to come. In addition, non-GMO ingredients are also now being used in the beverage industry, which is expected to further fuel future demand.

Global Non-GMO ingredients Market: A Regional Outlook

Non-GMO ingredients are highly produced and consumed in North America due to shifting consumer preference towards foods with non-GMO ingredients. In regions of Latin America, non-GMO ingredients are highly utilized in beverage processing. However, the demand is growing gradually. Non-GMO ingredients are widely utilized in packed foods and confectionaries in the Asia Pacific region due to growing consumer awareness the health benefits of foods with non-GMO ingredients. In Europe, growing consumer awareness about clean label products has fuelled the growth of non-GMO ingredients over the past decade. Bound to all these factors, it is anticipated that the non-GMO ingredients will proliferate in terms of volume and value in the future.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

