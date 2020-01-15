Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018 to 2028

The Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

In order to meet the burgeoning demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products, Kimberly-Clark invested US$ 30 million in 2018 for expanding and upgrading its facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The production plant specifically produces non-woven fibers for its clients in the adult and feminine hygiene care sector including the likes of Poise, Depend, and U by Kotex.

To capitalize on the growing demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products in Asia, Fiesta, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, bought 51% of the stake in spunbound non-woven fiber manufacturer CNC International. Fitesa plans to align the operations of the new acquisition to focus on the hygiene products market.

In order to expand its market presence, Galtfelter, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, announced the purchase of Georgia-Pacific’s European non-woven business in 2018. Under the purchase, Galtfelter acquired Georgia-Pacific’s state-of-the-art 32,000-metric-ton manufacturing facility in Steinfurt, Germany for US$ 185 million.

Proctor & Gamble and Drylock announced that the companies will be entering a global license agreement to expand research into the development of channel technology used in enhancing the performance of products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence diaper and pants.

The leading players operating in the market include Freudenberg Performance Materials, DuPont, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlstorm-Munksjö. Other players operating in this market are Johns Manville, Suominen Corporation, Low & Bona, Lydall, TWE Group, Jacob Holm, and Zhejiang Kingsafe.

Additional Insight:

Demand for Fluff Pulp to Remain Robust in Baby Diapers Manufacturing

Non-woven fibers can be broadly divided into super absorbent materials (SAP), fluff pulp, stretch non-woven, polyester, and filaments. Among these materials, demand for fluff pulp continues to remain robust in the manufacturing of baby diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence. In addition to its superior absorbent properties, fluff pulp is increasingly being used in the development of composite non-woven fibers with increased loft and improved three-dimensional relief structure.

Growing awareness about the negative impact of using cloth diapers on babies’ skin is further driving the demand for fluff pulp in the manufacturing of diapers. Coupled with the substantial rise in the disposable income of the global population, the production of baby diapers is estimated to increase, which in turn, is eventually expected to propel the demand for fluff pump. The factors are estimated to contribute significantly to non-woven fiber in hygiene product market growth.

Non-woven fiber manufacturers are further gaining increasing control over the finished products using different technologies such as spun melt, wet laid, dry laid, and air laid.

Research Methodology

A robust and extensive research methodology was employed to unearth invaluable information about the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. Primary and secondary researches were conducted to obtain actionable insights into the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. While primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the industry, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid sources, and other industry-related publications. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to produce an accurate and authentic forecast of the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market.

