Open-source Content Management System Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | WordPress, PyrooCMS, Joomla! (Joomla), Atutor, Magento OS, Drupal, Modx, Typo3, Microweber

Global Open-source Content Management System Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

A content management system(CMS) is basically a piece of software that lets a person edit, create and publish content on the web in various forms of multimedia or text. Open-source CMS means the program code can be looked at by anyone and is easily accessible.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: WordPress, PyrooCMS, Joomla! (Joomla), Atutor, Magento OS, Drupal, Modx, Typo3, Microweber, Concrete5, Contao, CraftCMS, Fork, Jekyll, Zenario, Ghost, SilverStripe

This study considers the Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web-based

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Managing Web Content

Publishing News

Community or Social Publishing

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) by Players

4 Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 WordPress

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Product Offered

11.1.3 WordPress Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 WordPress News

11.2 PyrooCMS

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Product Offered

11.2.3 PyrooCMS Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 PyrooCMS News

11.3 Joomla! (Joomla)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Joomla! (Joomla) Open-source Content Management System(Open-source CMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Joomla! (Joomla) News

11.4 Atutor

