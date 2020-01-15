Paper Band Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2019 – 2029

New Study on the Paper Band Market by FMI

Future Market Insights recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Paper Band Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Paper Band Market.

As per the report, the Paper Band Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Paper Band , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Paper Band Market

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Paper Band Market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Paper Band Market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Paper Band Market:

What is the estimated value of the Paper Band Market in 2019?

Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Paper Band Market?

Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Paper Band Market in the upcoming years?

Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Paper Band Market?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Paper Band Market?

key players have more proclivity towards paper band packaging. Hence, the potential growth of the paper band market is expected in Europe. In order to reduce plastic wastage and landfills, moderate growth of paper band market is witness in the United States. In China and India and Indonesia, growing opportunities are witnessed with the expansion of the food and beverages sector and the increasing number of retail stores. The Mexico market is an emerging market for paper band. The consumers are having more demand for paper band in Mexico, as this packaging results in an economical approach for product bundling. In Oceania, sluggish growth for paper band market is witness. Apart from this, owing to the recent developments in E-commerce, online shopping centers, and an increasing number of supermarkets, the paper band market is expected to grow exponentially in many countries during the forecast period.

Paper Band Market: Key Players

The key players of paper band market are as follows:

Extra Packaging Corporation

SANDAR Industries, Inc.

Bandall

Cohesion Paper Products LLC

Graphic Arts Equipment

Brown & Pratt, Inc.

American Printpak

Economy Tablet & Paper

These key players are dominating the paper band market. However many new entrants, start-ups and small and medium scale industries are contributing to significant revenue generation in the market. The pulp and cardboard industries are also gaining traction about paper band market and enhancing their product portfolio.

Paper Band Market: Recent Developments and Trends

On 20 May 2019, Fyffes North America Inc., Ireland, introduced recyclable paper banana band for replacing use of plastic bags. This paper band is manufactured from 100% kraft pulp

The paper band Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

