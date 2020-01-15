Pharmacogenomics Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Pharmacogenomics is an essential characteristic feature of precision medicine, which allows for an individual’s genetic makeup affects and their response to a therapeutic drug. Although tailor-made medication dosing, there still are a large number of cases involving adverse drug reactions, leading to frequent dose titration and iteration concerning treatment. With all these things, these factors impose a significant burden on the patient, provider, and the overall healthcare system.

The pharmacogenomics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising research and development activities by the major pharmaceutical companies, and increasing focus on precision medicine. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to increasing in strategic initiative taken by key players.

The global pharmacogenomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into DNA Sequencing, Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry, Others. Based on the application the market is divided into Drug Discovery, Neurology, Oncology, Pain Management, Other. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations/contract research organizations, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Pharmacogenomics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Pharmacogenomics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

