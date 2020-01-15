Physical Security Information Management Market Size and Forecast, By Phase Type 2025 | CNL Software, NICE, Tyco International Plc (Johnson Controls.), Vidsys, Axxon Soft, Genetec, Intergraph Corporation (Hexagon AB), Milestone systems A/S., Verint Systems, Prysm Software

Physical security information management (PSIM) is defined as a software platform, which is used for enhancing and automating the operations center management. It makes integration of multiple unconnected security applications and devices easier. PSIM aids in controlling these unconnected security devices through one comprehensive user interface.

The “Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the physical security information management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global physical security information management market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global physical security information management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Increase in use of PSIM to identify network issues is the major driver which helps in surging the growth of physical security information management market whereas competition among vendors act as a restraining factor for this market. Integration of social media into PSIM will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The List of Companies

1. CNL Software

2. NICE Ltd.

3. Tyco International Plc (Johnson Controls.)

4. Vidsys, Inc.

5. Axxon Soft

6. Genetec Inc.

7. Intergraph Corporation (Hexagon AB)

8. Milestone systems A/S.

9. Verint Systems Inc.

10. Prysm Software.

The Physical Security Information Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global physical security information management market based on product type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall physical security information management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Key questions answered in the report include:

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

• What are the key factors driving the global Physical Security Information Management market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Physical Security Information Management market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

