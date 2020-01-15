Positive Facts One Should Know About Digital Map Market for 2020

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Digital Map’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Google (United States),TomTom (Netherland),Esri (United States),Here (Netherland),Digital Map Products Inc. (United States),Nearmap (Australia),Magellan (United States),Apple (United States),Mapquest (United States),Intrix (United States),Yahoo (United States),AutoNavi (China),MapWise (France),Jibestream (Canada),Indoor Atlas (Finland),Mapillary (Sweden)

Digital mapping technology is rapidly becoming one of the most useful and widespread tools for real time mapping. It is a process of collecting and compiling data to form a virtual image. Advancement in this technology has replaced the conventional stereo plotters with digital mapping systems. Additionally, owing to rapid urbanization and changing scenarios it is essential to have the digital maps and databases in order to support decision-making. Moreover, increasing adoption of real-time digital mapping solutions offers a strong opportunity for the digital maps market in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Real-time Location Data Management, Geocoding & Geopositioning, Routing & Navigation, Asset Tracking, Others), Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Oil & Gas, and Other Natural Resources, Infrastructure Development & Construction, Government & Homeland Security, Logistics, Travel, & Transportation, Others), Mapping (Outdoor Mapping, Indoor Mapping), Component (Solutions (Mapping Data, Web Mapping, GPS-enabled Services), Services (Consulting, Cross-platform Support, Deployment & Integration))

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Emergence of Big Data and Cloud Technology in Digital Mapping Solutions

Development of Advanced Technologies for Digital Mapping and Surveying

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Computing Devices for Navigation

Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Mapping Solutions

Restraints:

Stringent Legal and Regulatory Policies for Digital Mapping

Lack of Skilled Professionals in Digital Mapping Solutions Market

Opportunities:

Rise in the Usage of 3D Platforms for Digital Mapping

Growing Use of Geospatial Information

Challenges:

User Privacy and Security Concerns

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Digital Map Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Digital Map Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Digital Map Revenue by Type

Global Digital Map Volume by Type

Global Digital Map Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Digital Map Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

