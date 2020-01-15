Power Inverter Market Companies Have Room for Growth In India| Arise India Limited, Genus innovation Limited

A new market study on India Power Inverter Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for India Power Inverter Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Swelect Energy Systems Limited, Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited, Microtek International private limited, , Su-Kam Power Systems Limited, Genus innovation Limited etc.

Summary

The Report Titled “India Power inverter Market Outlook, 2023” provides the comprehensive analysis of the power inverter market in India. The report has covered the entire segment includes global power inverter Market, India power inverter Market, Square wave, Modified/Quasi wave, pure sine wave in Power inverter market with its size and share in India Market. The report will provides the historical, present and forecasted data to understand the growth potential of the market. The report will provide in-depth analysis of Low (0.6 kVA to 1.5kVA), mid (2kVA to 4kVA), high end (more than 5kVA) power inverter market. The report also covers the leading companies in Power inverter market along with examining the competition between them. Forecasted Data of five years is provides to understand the market growth potential in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a bird eye view on India power inverter market, with the all segment covers with forecast.

According to recently published reports of Bonafide research “India Power Inverter Market Outlook, 2023”. India power inverter market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 9% in forecasted period 2018-2023. Square wave power inverter is the dominant segment in power inverter market followed by modified/quasi and pure sine wave power inverter. Market is driven by constant power shortage, technological advancement, increase smart homes in tier-1 cities and customization of power inverter system. A pure sine wave system offering high efficiency rates is emerging. It is expected the market will driven by Pure sine wave systems in forecast period. Square and modified power inverter market contributes more than 70% market share in 2017. There is strong demand of power inverter market from Tier II and Tier III cities. The power inverters market in India is fragmented and there exist a large number of small unorganised players manufacturing sub-standard and local inverters. Currently, the share of unorganised players in the market is more than 15% w.r.t total revenue generated by inverter market, and this share is on a declining trend since consumers are becoming more conscious in terms of quality of products as well as the brands. Majority of demand for power inverter arises from south and north India. Key players operating in the Power inverter market of India are Swelect Energy Systems Limited, Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited, Microtek International private limited, , Su-Kam Power Systems Limited, Genus innovation Limited, Consul neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited, Tritronics India Private Limited, True Power international Limited, uniline energy systems private limited, Arise India Limited.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2023

Objective of the study:

• To present an overview on power inverter industry of India.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Power inverter market, Square wave, Modified/quasi wave, pure sine wave, in terms of value as well as volume.

• To define, classify and forecast Power inverter market on the basis of segments (Square wave, Modified/quasi wave, and pure sine wave) and low (0.6kVA to 1.5kVA), mid (2kVA to 4kVA), and high (more than 5kVA) market segment.

• To further classify and forecast all the product types into various sub-segments (organised/ unorganised).

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the power inverter industry in India.

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Power inverter market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. And also helped us to identify various small organized players who otherwise have very less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of power inverter products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the reports:

“India Power inverter Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of power inverter in India.

• Global Power inverter Market Size By value & Forecast

• Global Power inverter Market Size By volume & Forecast

• India Power inverter Market size By Value & forecast

• India Power inverter Market Size By Volume & forecast

• Square wave power inverter Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Square wave power inverter Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Modified/quasi wave power inverter Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Modified/quasi wave power inverter Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Pure Sine wave Power inverter Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Pure sine wave power inverter Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to Power Inverter industry or Power back up OEMs, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Keywords: India, Power, Inverter, Power shortage, Data centers, KVA, Digital, Genus, Luminous, Neowatt, Smart Cities, internet, Cloud storage, BIS, inverter, online UPS, Offline UPS, Residential, Square wave, Line interactive, Modified wave, Quasi wave, Pure sine wave, smart home, telecom, SME, electricity, power supply, AC, DC, Microtek, power backup, electronic. CEA. Solar hybrid inverters, customisation, true power, Arise India, Uniline energy.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Power Inverter Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size & Forecast

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By Volume

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Region

2.2.2. By Technology

2.2.3. By Segment

2.3. Pricing Analysis

3. India Power Inverter Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.2. By Volume

3.2. Square Wave Power Inverter Market

3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.2.1.1. By Value

3.2.1.2. By Volume

3.3. Modified / Quasi Wave Power Inverter Market

3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.3.1.1. By Value

3.3.1.2. By Volume

3.4. Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter Market

3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.4.1.1. By Value

3.4.1.2. By Volume

3.5. Market Share

3.5.1. By Region

3.5.2. By Company

3.5.3. By Technology

3.5.4. By Segment

3.5.5. By End Users

3.6. Pricing Analysis of Power Inverter Market

4. Production Process

5. India Consumption of Electricity (CEA)

6. India Economic Snapshot

7. Raw Material

8. Certifications

9. Market Penet

….Continued

