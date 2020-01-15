Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Salesforce, SAS Institute, SAP AG, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Angoss Software, Accenture, Teradata

Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Big data explosion has rapidly become a pivotal tool for the business intelligence sector. This powerful data stream is building the momentum and magnitude for the predictive and prescriptive analytics market. This platform helps swiftness of diverse data, combining with big data, and utilizing better models and business outcomes of leading healthcare organizations. It improves quick-decision, profits, measures social media influence and tries to avert scams and frauds, through the application of advanced analytics and decision optimization.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Salesforce, SAS Institute, SAP AG, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Angoss Software, Accenture, Teradata

This study considers the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software

Service

Segmentation by application:

Defense and aerospace sector

Intelligence organization

Agriculture

Retail sector

Educational organizations

Healthcare

Transportation and logistics

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Key Players

4 Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

9.1 Company A

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Salesforce

10.1.1 Salesforce Company Details

10.1.2 Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Product Offered

10.1.3 Salesforce Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Salesforce News

10.2 SAS Institute

10.2.1 SAS Institute Company Details

10.2.2 Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Product Offered

10.2.3 SAS Institute Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 SAS Institute News

10.3 SAP AG

10.3.1 SAP AG Company Details

10.3.2 Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Product Offered

10.3.3 SAP AG Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 SAP AG News

10.4 Oracle

