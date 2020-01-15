Premium Sound Audio Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Premium Sound Audio Market:

Executive Summary

The entertainment industry has been seeing tremendous growth over the past few years. And the technology attached with the industry is also showing upward trend especially in premium sound audio market. With the advent of new technology in listening and playing audio devices, the consumers are getting never before heard clarity and unique experience in listening to the music. Whether it is listening to music at home or in car, watching movies and attending concerts, the technology of sound plays an important role in enhancing experience of audience. People are buying more and more premium audio systems because of rising popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

Earlier simple raw materials like wood, earthen pots and some magnetic materials were used to manufacture audio devices. Today the technology has gone so advance that the manufacturers are using advanced digital processors and microchips to produce impeccable sound quality. The speakers, woofers and other components of premium sound systems have shown huge improvement due to the advancement in sound technology. Application of software has enabled sound systems to go wireless and connect with internet through hot spots or Wi-Fi. These advancements in sound systems has been driving the premium sound audio market to the next level and the future seems to be bright as more and more advanced devices entering the market everyday.

The size of global premium sound audio market is expected to reach around USD $9400 million by 2024 from USD $6700 million in 2019 at a CAGR of around 7%. Though the market has enough companies, there is still huge space for new companies or startups to grow.

Market key player are covered:

Panasonic

Harman International Industries

Alpine Electronics

Bose

Bang & Olufsen

Sony

Pioneer

Clarion

JVC Kenwood

Bowers & Wilkins

Dynaudio International

McIntosh Laboratory

Boston Acoustics

Meridian Audio

Rockford

Acura

Volkswagen

Devialet

KEF

Segmentation

The global premium sound audio market is segmented in the following categories:

Wattage – 400 – 1000 watt, below 400 watt and above 1000 watt. Product Type – Home Audio, Professional Audio and Auto Audio. Application – Home Use and Commercial Use.

The 400 – 1000 watt category has shown promising growth due to the demand for in-vehicle sound systems. The home and auto audio are main segments that are driving the market due to OTT platforms and rise in market of cars and other vehicles.

Regional Analysis

The global premium sound audio market is divided into following geographical segments for regional analysis:

North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Russia, and the UK), Asia-Pacific (Korea, India, China, Japan, and South-east Asia), South America (Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Nigeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa)

Due to the high population, improvement in income level and demand for cars and other vehicles, the Asia-Pacific region is going to show significant growth in the premium sound audio market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Industry News

In March 2019, Bose collaborated with Hyudai to design and manufacture premium sound audio system for its Sonata cars. This is for the first time both the companies have joined hands to enhance customer driving experience.

