Pumps and Motors Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

The Global Pumps and Motors Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Pumps and Motors industry and its future prospects.. The Pumps and Motors market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Pumps and Motors market research report:
Emerson
Sulzer Ltd.
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)
Halliburton
Cat Pumps
Sehwa Tech
Yamada Corporation
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Nanjing High Speed & Accurate Gear Group Co., Ltd
Crompton Greaves Limited
ETEC
Grundfos (PTY) LD
Vossche
Sapma
AR North America, Inc
Ebara Fluid Handling
IMO Pumps
Iwaki America
LEWA-Nikkiso America
LMI Milton Roy
Milton Roy
Moyno
Netzsch
Price PumpCompany
Seepex
Vaughan
Warren Pumps
Zenith Pumps
The global Pumps and Motors market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Submersible pumps
Diaphragm pumps
High pressure pumps
Intelligent Pumps
Cryogenic pumps
Gear Motors
Motor Control Center
Motor Soft Starters
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors
AC Drives
By application, Pumps and Motors industry categorized according to following:
Oil and Gas
Waste Water Treatment
Industrial
Medical
Pharmaceutical
Mining
Chemical
Others
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Pumps and Motors market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Pumps and Motors. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
