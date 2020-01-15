Pumps and Motors Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

The Global Pumps and Motors Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Pumps and Motors industry and its future prospects.. The Pumps and Motors market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Pumps and Motors market research report:

Emerson

Sulzer Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

Halliburton

Cat Pumps

Sehwa Tech

Yamada Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Nanjing High Speed & Accurate Gear Group Co., Ltd

Crompton Greaves Limited

ETEC

Grundfos (PTY) LD

Vossche

Sapma

AR North America, Inc

Ebara Fluid Handling

IMO Pumps

Iwaki America

LEWA-Nikkiso America

LMI Milton Roy

Milton Roy

Moyno

Netzsch

Price PumpCompany

Seepex

Vaughan

Warren Pumps

Zenith Pumps

The global Pumps and Motors market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Submersible pumps

Diaphragm pumps

High pressure pumps

Intelligent Pumps

Cryogenic pumps

Gear Motors

Motor Control Center

Motor Soft Starters

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

AC Drives

By application, Pumps and Motors industry categorized according to following:

Oil and Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Industrial

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Chemical

Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Pumps and Motors market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Pumps and Motors. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

