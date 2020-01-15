QuicSolv’s IoT (Internet of Things) products get FCC Approval

QuicSolv Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of ‘Internet of Things (IoT)’ solutions, today announced that their products BLE Asset Tag QS52A and BLE ID Card QS52D; have been awarded the FCC Certification from the UK Certification & Inspections Labs Limited. The FCC mark is a certification mark deployed on wireless electronic products sold in any part of the world excluding Europe and which certifies that the electromagnetic interference from the device is under the limits approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

“Our clients are seeing a rapidly growing need for the improved indoor location of assets and employees,” said Riyaz Lakhani, Founder & CEO of QuicSolv, says, “We are proud to have earned this recognition. This solution will not only meet the exact technical standards but also give our clients the confidence that the IoT devices match international standards and don’t have any negative impact on the people using them. We have a Quality control department which has laid down strict internal checks for the products to pass the approval which is above the standards set by the FCC regulatory body. ”

This certification is evidence that QuicSolv’s IoT devices comply with Part 15A and 15B of the FCC Rules, that say that; this device may not cause harmful interference. This announcement follows on the heels of an announcement last month that QuicSolv has received three International Standard Organization (ISO) certifications from one of the most renowned global accreditation bodies, Universal Registrars, London.

The patented IoT technology is a core element of the company’s diverse portfolio of solutions for Asset Tracking, Employee Tracking and Monitoring and Proximity Marketing for Shopping Malls.

The CEO further added that “Earning FCC approval has been an important milestone for QuicSolv. It is a clear demonstration of QuicSolv’s commitment towards bringing quality IoT solutions and products to the market. Additionally, the certifications prove the company’s ability to meet the specific needs and requirements of customers with precision.“

“As we work towards our goal of becoming the IoT Solution partner of choice for businesses around the world, we want to assure our customers and partners that we are fully committed to providing the best and the latest solutions,” added Riyaz.

About QuicSolv Technologies

QuicSolv is a leader in providing ‘Mobile App Development’, ‘Software Application Development’ ‘Digitisation Service’ & ‘IoT Solutions’ to clients all around the world. Through these solutions, QuicSolv caters to the Health Care Market, Telecom Industry and Industry 4.0 verticals. With a strength of more than 200 engineers on-roll & few on onsite, most of its employees are certified staff with minimum 4 years of experience. Having delivered more than a hundred projects over the past decade, QuicSolv is a rising star.

