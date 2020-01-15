Rigid Paper Containers Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2026

Transparency Market Research delivers the key insights on the rigid paper containers market in its published report, titled “Global Rigid Paper Containers Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global rigid paper containers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Rigid paper containers include packaging solutions such as corrugated & paperboard boxes, tubes, trays, and liquid cartons. Packaging in rigid paper containers enhances the aesthetic appeal of the packaged products, which has made rigid paper containers an integral part of the retail industry. Rigid paper containers are used for heavy-duty shipping applications as well as customized luxury packaging. The boxes segment is expected to have a significant share in the rigid paper containers market.

Boxes can either be made of containerboard or paperboard. Boxes made with the help of containerboards are known as corrugated boxes. These rigid paper containers are most suited for heavy-duty applications while that made of paperboard cater to a variety of applications including cereal boxes, and liquid cartons, among others. The penetration of corrugated boxes is much more than that of paperboard in the global rigid paper containers market. The corrugated boxes segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32603

The demand for corrugated packaging in the rigid paper containers market is at its peak, owing to the thriving e-commerce industry. This is further projected to drive the growth of the global rigid paper containers market. Manufacturers are using corrugated boxes to ensure minimal damage to the packaged product during transiting and storage, which has resulted in increased consumption of rigid paper containers in the automotive sector. As the trend of on-the-go food & beverages is gaining traction, the demand for trays and clamshells has seen a meteoric increase in the North America and Europe rigid paper containers markets, owing to the urban and fast-paced lifestyle.

The manufacturers operating in rigid paper containers market have added additional features such as die cut lids and magnetic closing lids to make the packaging solution more consumer convenient and to stay one step ahead of their competitors in terms of design and innovation.

TMR Key Findings:

Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce companies, has taken an initiative to improve consumer experience of unpacking the received package. The company has developed a packaging solution in the rigid paper containers segment and has launched “frustration-free packaging,” which is specifically designed for e-commerce packaging. It provides protection to the product but doesn’t have layer after layer of different plastics wrapped around the rigid paper containers. On opening the Amazon rigid paper containers box, the purchase is out and ready to use, although smaller parts might be packaged in smaller rigid paper containers boxes. Apart from this, frustration-free packaging uses less packaging material thereby generating less waste and is 100% recyclable. This initiative might motivate manufacturers operating in the rigid paper containers market to use environment-friendly rigid paper containers to meet the packaging needs.

Manufacturers operating in rigid paper containers market are also focusing on improving barrier properties of the packaging solutions so that they can be used for liquid packaging. Tin cans are being replaced by liquid cartons for storing juices and soft drinks. Recently, Ecologic Brands Inc., a manufacturer of recycled materials, designed a paper bottle which can be recycled up to seven times.

The Asia-Pacific rigid paper containers market is projected to have significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. With the rapid economic development, growing food and beverages sector and rising awareness regarding environmental concerns, the demand for rigid paper containers is projected to escalate in Asia Pacific. The food packaging in the rigid paper containers market is expected to remain the most lucrative segment, and to expand at a CAGR of about 6.7% in the Asia Pacific rigid paper containers market.

Owing to the stringent regulations laid by the governing bodies against the usage of plastics and other non-biodegradable packaging solutions across the globe, the rigid paper containers market is expected to witness significant growth.