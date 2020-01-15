Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Smart Irrigation Controllers industry and its future prospects.. The Smart Irrigation Controllers market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Smart Irrigation Controllers market research report:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic

The global Smart Irrigation Controllers market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

By application, Smart Irrigation Controllers industry categorized according to following:

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Smart Irrigation Controllers. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Smart Irrigation Controllers market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Smart Irrigation Controllers market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Smart Irrigation Controllers industry.

