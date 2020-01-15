Smart Labels Market Future, Trends and Forecast 2027

Item identification slip having more cutting-edge technologies than a conventional barcode data is known as a smart label. QR codes, RFID tags, and EAS tags are the most common enhancements in smart labels. Furthermore, smart labels offer real time tracking and are made from paper, fabrics, or plastic, and can be used as chip labels. High tolerance and automatic interpretation enhances efficiency and eliminates errors. The global smart labels market is anticipated to gain lucrative opportunities due to the growing use of smart labels in assets tracking and merchandises. As observed currently, one of the drivers for growth in the global smart labels market is the snowballing demand for reliable anti-theft devices.

The growing technological proliferation of smart labels and a significant rise in industry partnerships have proved to be core factors among others supporting the growth of the global smart labels market. Moreover, increasing urbanization along with large amounts of disposable income in developing countries are boosting the growth of this market. Due to the high demand for antitheft devices across the globe, the demand for smart labels is further expected to increase in the future. As the standards of the smart labels are constant and due to the lack of mechanical susceptibility, there might be certain restraints in the growth of the global smart labels market.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to show lucrative growth opportunities for the smart labels market. Moreover, the smart labels market in North America and Europe are expected to grow substantially due to high amounts of smart label usage in manufacturing, retail, and logistics industries.

As compared to the conventional bar code data, smart labels are an identification slip which offers more advanced technologies with reprogrammable attribute and real time tracking. The most common developments in global smart labels are precisely configured RFID labels and Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) labels. These smart labels are made from plastics, paper, or fabrics, and are used as printed labels, electronic labels, or basically chip labels.

Increasing demand for the reliable anti-theft devices is the key factor driving growth of the global smart labels market currently. The smart labels come with various features, such as re-programmability, real time tracing, and simultaneous identification, which are further driving growth of the market in logistics and manufacturing related industries. Furthermore, rise in industry consolidation and growing technological proliferation of smart label products, coupled with their usage in various applications such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing & retail, food & beverages, and logistics, is another major factor fueling growth of the global smart labels .

Besides, rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income of the buyers in developing regions, is also boosting growth of the market for global smart labels. Increasing security concerns related to anti-theft devices, globally, are also expected to drive demand for smart labels in the coming years. Meanwhile, the key restraint for the growth of the global smart labels is the lack of mechanical susceptibility and constant standards.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global smart labels market is segmented into:

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Manufacturing & Retail

FMCG

Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others (includes data center & library and aerospace)

Currently, the manufacturing & retail segment is the largest end users of smart labels. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in number of supermarkets in developing economies.

On the basis of application, the global smart labels market is segmented into:

Equipment

Electronics & IT Assets

Retail Inventory

Perishable Goods

Others

On the basis of type, the global smart labels market is segmented into:

RFID

Electronic Article Surveillance Label (EAS)

Sensing Label

Dynamic Display Label

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

RFID is anticipated to emerge as the largest segment in terms of value in the global smart labels market in the coming years. Furthermore, it is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years due to increasing demand for networking, RFID labels, and electronics & IT assets, mainly in developing countries of Asia Pacific.

Geographically, the global smart labels market is segmented into seven main regions, namely- Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The historical growth of the Latin America and Asia Pacific economies has been a feature of the 21st century. This economic growth has, to a degree, been another driver for the high levels of growth witnessed in the global smart labels market. Among all the regional markets, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth in the coming years.

The Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to witness a significant growth in the coming years. Also, the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has announced to open more than 1,200 retail stores in the Africa region by 2016 end, which is expected to fuel growth of the market for smart labels in the region. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to hold the largest market share in the global smart labels market, due to extensive use of smart labels in logistics industries and the manufacturing & retail sector in the region.

Some of the key players covered in this study on the global smart labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., SMARTRAC N.V., Invengo Technology BV, Advantech US, Muehlbauer Holding AG & Co. KGaA, Thinfilm, ZIH Corp., Metra Blansko, and TOSHIBA Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.