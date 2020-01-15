Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2018 to 2028

The Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global sprouted grains and seeds market are Bay State Milling Company, Whole Grains Council, Everspring Farms, To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co., Central Milling Company, ARDENT MILLS, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Anita’s Organic Grain & Flour Mill Ltd., and Fieldstone Granary Ltd.

Opportunities for Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Participants

Globally, the sprouted grains and seeds market is likely to witness a boost owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. Sprouted grains and seeds also help in digestion which is a major contributor to their growth in the market. The high nutrient content of sprouted grains and seeds is a major attraction for consumers. The producers of sprouted grains and seeds are also influenced by the rising global demand. The production is expected to swiftly rise to meet this global demand. Owing to the health benefits of the sprouted grains and seeds, there is a hike in the demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market which is leading a lot of new players to enter the market. The rising health-conscious population is also a major contributing factor for the sprouted grains and seeds market as the demand for low carbohydrate and low-fat food ingredient is increasing. The Asia-pacific region is expected to witness a high growth in demand for sprouted grains and seeds as a result of the increasing population.

The sprouted grains and seeds market has been segmented on the basis of region into –

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

