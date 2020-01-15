Substation Automation Market Size, Demand, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts Research to 2027

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Substation Automation Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Substation Automation Market.

Key Findings

Substation automation market helps in automating the substation operations through interconnected technologies and other innovative components. It mainly helps via remote access and control of substations for systematizing. The global market for substation automation is escalating at a growth rate of 6.11% CAGR through the forecasting years of 2019-2027. The various numbers of government regulations are favoring the adoption of substation automation.

Market Insights

The increasing electricity consumption, the prerequisite of the power system for advanced technologies, the prerequisite requirement of cost reduction for maintenance and operation of the substations, and the advantages of the substation automation market by the government regulations are the primary market drivers.

The market growth is significantly restrained by issues like the shortage of interoperability & the risk of cyber-attack on the substations. The interconnected devices in the substation are increasing by numbers every day, but the usage of smart devices obtained from different vendors by the integrators limits the communication between them is turning into a difficult task due to lack of standard protocols.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the market had undergone segmentation into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World regional division. The fastest-growing market for substation automation belongs to the Asia Pacific that can be factored to the escalating growth of the large industrial and residential development. North American market has experienced incessant expansion in the last few years due to the demand for the energy-efficient grid, turning it into one of the largest market for substation automation in the fiscal year 2018.

Competitive Insights

There are a few companies that are functioning at a very good pace in the global substation automation market. They are ABB Ltd., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., NovaTech LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Ingeteam S.A., Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Venson Electric Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company (GE Grid Solutions, LLC), Crompton Greaves Ltd., and Amperion Inc.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Substation Automation Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Substation Automation Market. through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in the Substation Automation Market. study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Substation Automation Market. industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Substation Automation Market. is likely to grow. Substation Automation Market. report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Substation Automation Market.

