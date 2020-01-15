Ultrasound Machines Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ultrasound Machines’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are General Healthcare Company (United States),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Hitachi Healthcare Americas (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc. (United States),Esaote SpA (Italy),Samsung Medison Co, Ltd. (South Korea),Analogic Corporation (United States),SIUI (China),Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd (China),Terason Division Teratech Corporation (United States),Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.(South Korea),Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China),SonoScape Medical Corporation (China),Butterfly Network, Inc.(United States)

Ultrasound machines are utilized as both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic modality and have a wide range of applications in the medical field. Ultrasound is a technique used to create an image of internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, blood vessels, and internal organs. It aims to find a source of a disease or to exclude pathology. Moreover, the introduction of 4D ultrasound imaging has revolutionized the imaging industry in the last few years and has proven to be efficient in diagnosing cancer and other complex diseases. Additionally, this technology is proving its efficiency in imaging, while performing complex surgeries. Further, the increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures and rising awareness, usage of ultrasound in procedural applications are driving the Global ultrasound machines market.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Stationary Ultrasound, Portable Ultrasound), Application (Radiology & General imaging, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Cardiology, Urology, Others), Technology (A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode), Device (Therapeutic Ultrasound, Diagnostic Ultrasound), Portability (Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Systems, Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems, Point-Of-Care (Poc) Ultrasound Systems)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

The Uptake of Ultraportable Handheld Devices in Emergency Medicine Applications

3D and 4D Imaging Ultrasound Machines

Market Growth Drivers:

High Demand for Point-Of-Care Ultrasound

Rising Demand for Ultrasound Devices for Diagnosis and Treatment Purpose

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease

Restraints:

High Cost and Maintenance of Ultrasound Machines

Opportunities:

Government and Private Funding For R&D in Ultrasound Imaging

Increasing Number of Healthcare Provider’s

Challenges:

Needle Artifacts may Cause Confusion And Error During Ultrasound-Guided Nerve Blocks

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ultrasound Machines Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Ultrasound Machines market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Ultrasound Machines Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Ultrasound Machines

Chapter 4: Presenting the Ultrasound Machines Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Ultrasound Machines market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

