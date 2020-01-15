Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market to Garner Brimming Revenues By 2025 in India

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Outlook, 2023”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market . The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market . This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Vertiv Energy Private Limited, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Eaton Power Quality Private Limited etc.

Summary

The Report Titled “India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Outlook, 2023” provides the comprehensive analysis of the UPS market in India. The report has covered the entire segment includes global UPS Market, India UPS Market, Less than 5 kVA, 5.1kVA to 30 kVA, 30.1 to 100 kVA, Above 100.1 KVA in UPS market with its size and share in India Market. The report will provides the historical, present and forecasted data to understand the growth potential of the market. The report will provides in-depth analysis of online/ offline UPS market. The report also covers the leading companies in UPS market along with examining the competition between them. Forecasted Data of five years is provides to understand the market growth potential in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a bird eye view on India UPS market, with the all segment covers with forecast.

According to recently published reports of Bonafide research “India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Outlook, 2023”. India UPS Market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8% in forecasted period 2018-2023. Less than 5 kVA is the dominant Segment in UPS Market followed by 5.1 kVA to 30 kVA. Market is driven by constant power shortage, technological advancement and customization of UPS system. New technology of green UPS systems offering high efficiency rates is emerging. It is expected the market will driven by solar UPS systems and above 200 kVA UPSs in forecast period. Online UPS market contributes more than 85% market share in 2017. There is strong demand of UPS Market from Tier II and Tier III cities. Data centers, Servers, IT and IT enabled services (IteS); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government, manufacturing, telecom and energy sectors are currently witnessing a growing demand in India. For data centres, which form the core demand driver for UPS systems, newer technologies like modular UPS have evolved. Such a design allows for replacement of UPS in live conditions thereby maintaining power continuity. Rack-mountable UPS is another innovation that is finding acceptance due to the built-in space efficiency aspect. Key players operating in the UPS market of India are Vertiv Energy Private Limited, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Eaton Power Quality Private Limited, Delta Power Solution (India) Private Limited, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited, Swelect Energy Systems Limited, Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited, Microtek International private limited, V-Guard Industries Limited, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: FY 2023

Objective of the study:

• To present an overview on UPS industry of India.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of UPS market, less than 5kVA, 5.1kVA to 30kVA,30.1kVA to 100 kVA, Above 100.1 kVA in terms of value as well as volume.

• To define, classify and forecast UPS market on the basis of segments (Less than 5kVA, 5.1kVA to 30kVA, 30.1kVA to 100kVA and above 100.1kVA) and online/offline UPS market.

• To further classify and forecast all the product types into various sub-segments (online/offline).

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the UPS industry in India.

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the UPS market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. And also helped us to identify various small organized players who otherwise have very less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of UPS products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the reports:

“India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of UPS in India.

• Global Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By value & Forecast

• Global Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By volume & Forecast

• India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market size By Value & forecast

• India Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Volume & forecast

• Less than 5 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Less than 5 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• 5.1kVA to 30 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Value & Forecast

• 5.1kVA to 30 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• 30.1kVA to 100 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Value & Forecast

• 30.1kVA to 100 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Above 100.1 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Above 100.1 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to UPS industry or Power back up OEMs, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Keywords: India, UPS, Uninterruptable Power Supply, Power, shortage, Data centers, KVA, Digital, Eaton, Luminous, V-Guard, Smart Cities, internet, Cloud storage, BIS, inverter, online UPS, Offline UPS, Residential, Modular, Line interactive, Emerson, green UPS, telecom, SME, electricity, power supply, AC, DC, Microtek, power backup, electronic. CEA.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size & Forecast

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By Volume

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Segment

2.2.2. By region

2.2.3. By Company

2.2.4. By End User Segment

3. India Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.2. By Volume

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company (Offline/ Online)

3.2.2. By Segment

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Types (Offline/ Online)

3.2.5. By End Users (Residential / Commercial)

3.2.6. By Application

3.2.7. By Technology

3.3. Less Than 5 KVA UPS Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.3.1.1. By Value

3.3.1.2. By Volume

3.4. 5.1 KVA to 30 KVA UPS Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.4.1.1. By Value

3.4.1.2. By Volume

3.5. 30.1 KVA to 100 KVA UPS Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.5.1.1. By Value

3.5.1.2. By Volume

3.6. Above 100 KVA UPS Market Outlook

3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.6.1.1. By Value

3.6.1.2. By Volume

3.7. India Consumption of Electricity

3.8. Pricing Analysis

4. India Eco

….Continued

