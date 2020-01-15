Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component, Application, End Use, Deployment Model, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

A fresh report titled Wi-Fi Analytics Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 124 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 16.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26% during the forecast period. This report spread across 124 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 59 tables and 31 figures is now available in this research.

Cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics solutions offer multiple benefits, including rapid implementation, reduced setup and operational costs, less maintenance cost, 24X7 data accessibility, scalability, security, and ease of use for SMEs. On-demand solutions are usually accessible through the internet and can be accessed from anywhere, whenever required.

To Convert casual browsers into regular patrons, retailers are adopting Wi-Fi analytics. As soon as the protentional customer enters the store along with the smart phone, the Wi-Fi enabled smart devices to transmit pings to detect and connect to available Wi-Fi networks and the access point and sensors passively listen to these pings. These help in defining the location of the smart devices, and all the collected data through the access points are used for location analytics to understand the traffic and visitor behaviors.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Growing cloud adoption and vendor expansion are expected to drive the APAC Wi-Fi analytics market during the forecast period. Due to increasing competition, lower operational costs and higher productivity have become major concerns for organizations operating in the region, which need to be addressed immediately to stay competitive in the market. The companies in APAC continue to focus on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth.

Study Objectives:

To track and analyze the competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global Wi-Fi analytics market

To forecast the market size of the market segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.

To define, describe, and forecast the Wi-Fi analytics market by component (solutions and services), application, end use, deployment model, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players of the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies in the market

Major Vendors profiled in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market include are Cisco Systems (US), Aruba Networks (US), Purple (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Fortinet (US), Ruckus Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Yelp (US), Singtel (Singapore), SpotOn (US), Eleven Software (US), Aislelabs (Canada), Flame Analytics (Spain), Aptilo Networks (Sweden), Blix (Australia), SkyFii (Australia), Guest Networks (Canada), Hughes Network System (US).

