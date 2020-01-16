2019 Review: Coal Water Slurry Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Coal Water Slurry’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Datong Huihai (China),Effective Energy Technologies GmbH (Austria ),Mao Ming Clean Energy (China),MeiKe Clean New Energy (China),Sanrang Jieneng (China),Tai An Xinhuanneng (China),Pingxiang Shui Mei Jiang (China),Cynergi Holding (Switzerland)

Coal Water Slurry is also known as coal-water suspension. It is a coal-based fuel, environment-friendly which can be used to replace petroleum fuel in the energy and process industries. It is a mixture of 65% to 70 % coal with 30% to 35% water and 1% additive. China is recognized as the largest producer and user of slurry fuels. As the increasing demand for clean energy has projected the growth of the global coal water slurry market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (High Concentration CWS, Medium Concentration CWS, Others), Application (Electric Power Industry, Chemical Industry, Metal Industry, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:Increasing Rapidly Industrialization in Developing Countries

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Energy Demand Globally

Environmental and Safety Issues in Coal Mining and Coal Beneficiation

Restraints: Presence of Alternative Fuel Such as Oil or Liquid Fuel

Opportunities: Design and Development of Coal Water Slurry for Industrial Process Heating in Various Countries

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Coal Water Slurry Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Coal Water Slurry Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Coal Water Slurry Revenue by Type

Global Coal Water Slurry Volume by Type

Global Coal Water Slurry Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Coal Water Slurry Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

