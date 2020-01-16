2020 Wireless Connectivity Market Size Expected to Reach 50200 million US$ by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 10.6%

Wireless Connectivity industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, North America and Europe regions. Among them, Asia Regions output value accounted for more than 38% of the total output value of global Wireless Connectivity in 2016. Broadcom is the world leading manufacturers in global Wireless Connectivity market with the market share of 19.06% in terms of revenue. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Wireless Connectivity raw material price will be stable in the short term. Raw material price will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Wireless Connectivity.

The global Wireless Connectivity market is valued at 24610 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 50200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Wireless Connectivity Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Major Top Players in the market include: Broadcom, Murata, Qualcomm Atheros, Mediatek Inc., Intel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Atmel Corporation, Stmicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell, etc.

Wireless Connectivity Breakdown Data by Type

– Wi-Fi

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

– ZigBee

– Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

– Near Field Communication (NFC)

– Other Technologies

Wireless Connectivity Breakdown Data by Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

– Healthcare

– Automotive & Transportation

– Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– China

– European Union

– Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

This report presents the worldwide Wireless Connectivity Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Wireless Connectivity Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Wireless Connectivity Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-Wireless Connectivity Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global Wireless Connectivity Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States Wireless Connectivity (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China Wireless Connectivity (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe Wireless Connectivity (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan Wireless Connectivity (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia Wireless Connectivity (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India Wireless Connectivity (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global Wireless Connectivity Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-Wireless Connectivity Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast (2020-2026)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

