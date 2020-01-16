Action Camera Market set target to cross over 2950 million US$ by 2024

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “Global Action Camera Market Report 2020”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Action Camera Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Action Camera Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Drift, Garmin, GoPro, iON, Rollei, Sony, BRAUN PHOTO TECHNIK, Brinno, Chilli Technology etc.

Summary

with the slowdown in world economic growth, the Action Camera industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Action Camera market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 4.65% from 2190 million $ in 2015 to 2510 million $ in 2019, HTFReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Action Camera market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Action Camera will reach 2950 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. Cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Section 1: Free——Definition

Drift

Garmin

GoPro

iON

Rollei

Sony

BRAUN PHOTO TECHNIK

Brinno

Chilli Technology

Delkin Devices

EyeSee360

Geonaute

Hitachi

iSAW

Liquid Image

Mobius ActionCam

Panasonic

PAPAGO

Pyle Audio

Toshiba

VIOFO

VIEVU

Xsories

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

—Product Type Segmentation

SD

HD

Full HD

Ultra HD

—Industry Segmentation

Residential users

Commercial users

—Channel Segmentation

Direct Sales

Distributor

Table of Contents

Section 1 Action Camera Product Definition

Section 2 Global Action Camera Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Action Camera Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Action Camera Business Revenue

2.3 Global Action Camera Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Action Camera Business Introduction

3.1 Drift Action Camera Business Introduction

3.1.1 Drift Action Camera Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.1.2 Drift Action Camera Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Drift Interview Record

3.1.4 Drift Action Camera Business Profile

3.1.5 Drift Action Camera Product Specification

3.2 Garmin Action Camera Business Introduction

3.2.1 Garmin Action Camera Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.2.2 Garmin Action Camera Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Garmin Action Camera Business Overview

3.2.5 Garmin Action Camera Product

….Continued

