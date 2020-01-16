Additional Defibrillator Accessories (AED) Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025

Defibrillation is a treatment procedure used during life threatening conditions that affect the rhythm of the heart such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. The treatment includes an electric shock given to the heart which results into depolarization of the heart muscles, leading to normal conduction of heart’s electrical impulse. Defibrillator is a device used in this treatment to deliver an electric shock to the heart. It is an important medical device used during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Defibrillation is indicated in certain types of cardiac dysrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation (VF) and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation is not indicated when heart has completely stopped functioning as in asystole or pulseless electrical activity (PEA). Defibrillation needs to be given with proper care as incorrectly given electrical shocks can lead to dangerous dysrhythmias, such as ventricular fibrillation.

The global additional defibrillator accessories market is driven by rising adoption of advanced defibrillator devices in cardiac centers and hospitals. Rapid growth in elderly population with high risk of cardiac diseases, rising initiatives from private and public organizations for public access defibrillation, and increasing prevalence of heart diseases are the major drivers of the additional defibrillator accessories market. Technological advancement and initiatives by key players to develop innovative and cost effective defibrillators and accessories are driving the global additional defibrillator accessories market. Growing awareness about lifesaving potential of defibrillator has created significant demand for defibrillators and accessories. However, high cost of defibrillator devices acts as a major restraint of the market.

The global additional defibrillator accessories market has been categorized based on product type, defibrillator type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been segmented into pads, case, battery, wall cabinets, and others. Pads are sub-segmented into adult pads and pediatric pads. Defibrillator pads have expiration dates. AED pads do not last indefinitely and should be frequently checked and changed so that it can be used during emergency cardiac arrest. Battery is another important defibrillator accessory that comes with five-year backup and is also available with long life battery of seven years. Cabinets are used in case the defibrillator needs to be mounted on a wall. These are available with and without alarm. Cases are required for soft carrying of defibrillator device. The other products include tool kits, signage, and response kits.

Based on defibrillator type, the additional defibrillator accessories market has been segmented into external defibrillators and internal defibrillators. The external defibrillators segment has been sub-segmented into manual external defibrillators and automated external defibrillators. The internal defibrillators segment has been sub-segmented into implanted defibrillators and transvenous defibrillators. In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, public access market, ambulatory surgical centers, home care, and others. The hospitals and clinics (cardiac centers) segment is likely to account for the largest market share.

Geographically, the global additional defibrillator accessories market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the additional defibrillator accessories market. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high incidence of cardiac arrest, increasing demand for quality health care are driving the market in North America. Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing market owing to rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, increasing demand for defibrillators, high prevalence of heart diseases, and initiatives by key players on technological development of advanced cost effective defibrillators and accessories. Awareness programs regarding cardiac arrest and usage of advanced defibrillator devices is anticipated to boost the additional defibrillator accessories market in emerging countries of Asia Pacific.

Key players in the global additional defibrillator accessories market are ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Defibtech, LLC., Physio-Control, Inc. (Medtronic), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Heartshine Technologies, among others.