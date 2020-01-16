Adipic Acid Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed till 2026

Adipic Acid Market: Overview

Adipic acid, also called as hexanedioic acid, is a white crystalline solid that melts at 152°C. It is one of the most important monomers used in the polymer industry. Adipic acid is an organic acid that contains six carbon atoms. It also has two carboxylate groups (–COOH) attached to the terminal carbons in the chain. Since adipic acid contains two carboxylate groups, it is sometimes referred to as a di-acid. All other carbon atoms in adipic acid contain two hydrogen atoms each. These carbon atoms are called saturated carbons, as they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms. The most commercial method for formation of adipic acid is oxidation of cyclohexane, which gives cyclohexanone (K) and cyclohexanol (A), called KA oil. This oil further reacts with nitric acid in the presence of a catalyst to produce adipic acid.

Adipic Acid Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the adipic acid market can be segmented into nylon, medicinal, and food. Nylon is the dominant segment of the adipic acid market. Adipic acid is employed as a starting material for the synthesis of nylon. Adipic acid is the basic raw material used for the manufacture of Nylon 66. Industrial chemists produce nylon by making adipic acid react with hexamethylene diamine. Nylon itself is used in several applications including fibers, plastics, filaments, and food packaging materials. Adipic acid is used as a monomer in nylon, paper additives, copolyamides, terpolymers, and unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs). It is employed in polymer additives for epoxy curing agents and plasticizers. Adipic Acid is also utilized as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of polyesters/diesters, polyester polyols, adiponitrile, cyclopentanone, 1, 6-hexanediol, and dimethyl sebacate. Other applications include solvents, lubricants, soil conditioners, glass protection agents, briquetting agents, leather tanning agents, flue gas desulfurization scrubbers, and cleaning aids. Adipic acid is applied in the pharmaceutical industry. Adipic acid is incorporated into drug tablets in order to help with the controlled release of both acidic and basic drug compounds. Adipic acid is used in the food industry as a flavoring aid as well as gelling aid. Adipic acid is used in antacid tablets to impart tart flavor.

Adipic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global adipic acid market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the dominant adipic acid market, in terms of consumption. Countries such as India and China are projected to hold a significant share of the adipic acid market in the region during the forecast period, due to high demand from automotive manufacturers. Adipic acid is generally used in the production of nylon for composite material, which is applied in the automotive industry. Growth of the automotive industry is likely to propel the global adipic acid market during the forecast period. North America also holds a significant share of the global market for adipic acid. However, the demand in the region is moderate the adipic acid market in the region is anticipated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Growing food industry led by increasing population is likely to propel the adipic acid market in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America also have the moderate growth of the adipic acid market in the next few years.

Adipic Acid Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global adipic acid market are Ascend Performance Materials, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Lanxess AG. Asahi Kasei Corporation has two production bases: one in its production complex at Nobeoka City in Southern Japan and the other in South Korea.