Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2020 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2026

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 2020

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is expected to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period, as suggested in the report published by WiseGuyReports. The innovation in semiconductor packaging technology heavily depends on the size of the wafer. The Fan-Out Wafer Level packaging technology is emerging as an alternative to 2.5D packaging. Furthermore, fan-out wafer-level packaging can manage multiple dies, as compared to the fan-in wafer-level packaging which can only handle one die at a time. Fan-out packaging technology is witnessing significant growth due to the elimination of the need for process flows including wafer fluxing, cleaning, curing, bumping, flip-chip assembly, and underfill dispensing.

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period, owing to a variety of factors. Deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), along with the proliferation of sophisticated electronics are driving high-end application across consumer electronics and automotive industries which are witnessing surging adoption rate of the latest semiconductor packaging technologies, to cater to the growing demand.

Furthermore, semiconductor packaging technology has evolved to minimize the costs and enhance the efficiency of ICs. Vendors are under constant pressure to deliver innovative solutions in terms of the size of packaging, performance, as well as, the time-to-market aspect.

Market Segmentation

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is segmented on the basis of region, type, and application. The market for advanced semiconductor packaging market is segmented into Flip Chip (FC), Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP), Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP), and 2.5D/3D based on type.

Based on application, the market segments include Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, and other end users. Among these end-user industries, the consumer electronics industry is expected to emerge as the largest end-user. Increasing demand for various devices such as tablets, smartphones, wearable devices, and other connected consumer electronics is fueling the advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. Meanwhile, system-in-packaging technology is observed to gain momentum as it allows more features to be integrated into small form factors like medical implants and wearable devices.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is segmented into the regions of Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to appear as the fastest-growing region in the market over the forecast period. Such growth can be attributable to the presence of prominent semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the region which is fuelling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging. Moreover, companies are also seen investing heavily in the research and development of new semiconductor packages with advanced features.

