Agriculture technology as a service Market Trends 2020, Global Size, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis, Emerging Technology, Top Company Profiles, Growing CAGR value

The “Agriculture technology as a service Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Agriculture technology as a service industry with a focus on the Agriculture technology as a service market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Agriculture technology as a service market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Agriculture technology as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Agriculture technology as a service Market:

Trimble Inc. *

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Accenture plc

Airbus S.A.S.

AT&T Inc.

Raven Industries

Topcon Corporation

SGS S.A.

Intertek plc

Taranis

PrecisionHawk

Naio Technologies

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation.

The Agriculture technology as a service market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Agriculture technology as a service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Agriculture technology as a service Report is segmented as:

By Service Type (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)),

(Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)), By Technology (Data Analytics and Intelligence, Guidance Technology, Sensing Technology, and Variable Rate Application Technology),

(Data Analytics and Intelligence, Guidance Technology, Sensing Technology, and Variable Rate Application Technology), By Application (Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Soil Management, Crop Health Management, and Navigation & Positioning),

(Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Soil Management, Crop Health Management, and Navigation & Positioning), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Agriculture technology as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Agriculture technology as a service market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Agriculture technology as a service market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Agriculture technology as a service Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Agriculture technology as a service Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Agriculture technology as a service Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Agriculture technology as a service Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

