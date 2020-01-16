Air Bubble Detector Market : Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Market Forecast 2017 – 2025

Air bubble detectors are the devices used to detect air bubbles in fluid filled tubes. These detectors or sensors are important in various fields such as pharmaceuticals, medical technology, petroleum industry, and process control. In the field of health care, air bubble detectors are critical in applications such as blood flow monitoring, haemodialysis, and infusion pumps. Other applications of air bubble detectors include immunoassay, chemical analysis, apheresis / auto-transfusion, biotech / DNA analysis, blood processing, in-vivo detection of gas etc. The most common type of detectors used to detect air bubbles are capacitor based and ultrasonic. Ultrasonic sensors work on two techniques for bubble detection, out of these techniques one technique involves sound waves transmitting from a transducer, over the fluid to a another transducer which detects the waves. In second technique pulse-echo method involves. In this technique, sound waves are transmitted to the fluid and waves are reflected and received by the same transmitter which sent it.

Another type of sensor is capacitive sensor; it has uses in various industries because of its minimization capabilities and ease of fabrication. Capacitive sensors can be efficiently designed on printed circuit boards. It consists of two parallel electrodes, when an air bubble comes with fluid in tube, capacitance reduced and voltage production increases. Bubble size has inverse relation with measured capacity. These air bubble detectors are useful in extracorporeal blood circuits (ECBC). In several medical treatments ECBC uses for the detection of air bubble in blood vesicles for the safety of patients. Bubbles of air in an artery which delivers blood to the brain or heart can cause severe damage or death. In an arterial pumps of ECBC which supply blood to the heart above explained blood sensors are placed for air bubble detection. On the basis of detected bubble size, arterial pumps respond in different ways. The operator can set the size threshold for the detected bubbles by making changes in the sensor.

Advancement in medical technologies and medical treatment is driving the air bubble detector market. Air bubble detectors also rising the safety, long term stability, and reliability which are increasing growth of market. It offers interchangeability over a broad temperature range which is different for different industries. These devices are extensively used in medicine and research related fields, thus driving the market of air bubble detectors. However, risk of failure and high cost are the major restraints for the air bubble detector market. Air bubble detector market is segmented into three major categories, on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into two parts: fixed and adjustable products. On the basis of application, the market is segmented broadly into five categories. These include medical technology, pharmaceutical industries, food industries, automation & process control, and others.

On the basis of geography, the air bubble detector market is segmented into four regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the major market for air bubble detectors because of advanced medical technology, surgery, and treatment of typical health problems. Also in countries of North America, advanced research is ongoing, thus driving market growth in the region.

Key players operating in the global air bubble detector market are Biosonix, Inc., Introtek International, Measurement Specialties, Inc., Moog Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Amphenol, Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd., SMD, Inc., SONOTEC, and Sensaras LLC among others.

