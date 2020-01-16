Allantoin Powder Market- Industry Innovative Growth with SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Allantoin powder is white crystalline and odorless powder, having a moisturizing, keratolytic, and skin-revitalizing effect. Allantoin powder is industrially manufactured from uric acid, by the process of oxidation. Allantoin powder of natural origin is present in the roots and leaves of the comfrey plant. The synthetically prepared allantoin powder is a nature identical to the one observed in comfrey roots. Allantoin powder is used in cosmetics and personal care products and pharmaceuticals, to small extent in agriculture field.

The cosmetics and personal care products such as hair care, body care, skin care, oral care, and baby care use allantoin powder as a cosmetic ingredient. The moisturizing effect of the allantoin powder results in the increase in the water content of the skin tissues and promoting cell proliferation and revitalizing the skin cells. In pharmaceutical products, allantoin powder is used extensively for it antiseptic and antibacterial properties in healing the wounds and cuts. Due to the increase in the demand for the personal care products, allantoin powder market is subjected to grow optimistically.

Emergence of Major Cosmetic and Personal Care Brands in the Developing Nations and Economies in Transition is leading to the Positive Scenario in the Global Allantoin Powder Market

Global allantoin powder is fueled by the increase in the consumption of cosmetic and personal care products. Due to numerous technology developments and attractive product launches, cosmetic and personal care industry is flourishing in developed countries and is gaining momentum in the developing countries. The consumer perception about the cosmetics and personal care products is evolving and is attributed to the higher standard of living. The adoption or mimicking to the western style of life in the Easter countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, etc. is creating new niche in the global cosmetic industry and therefore, also bolstering the demand for allantoin powder in the global market.

Moreover, the use of synthetically produced allantoin has received GRAS status from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its recommended use in the cosmetic and personal care products. This has in turn led to the increase in the demand for the allantoin powder in the global market.

Developing countries such as India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Turkey, etc. are creating increase in the demand for the cosmetics and personal care products as well as pharmaceutical products. The improvements in the country’s GDP, increase in the middle-class population and strengthening purchasing power of the consumers in these countries is leading to the increase in the cosmetics and personal care and pharmaceutical products sales. Allantoin powder market is propelled by the increase in the consumption of pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care products.

Allantoin powder Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the allantoin powder market is concentrated in North America and Europe region, with the highest consumption of cosmetics and personal care product per capita. The high consumption cosmetics and personal care products is attributed to the established industry, evolved distribution network, and high purchasing power of consumer. However, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the global allantoin powder market. The increase in the middle-class population, increase in the social media usage, increase in the product awareness, and penetration of big brands in the regions is likely to result in the increase in the usage of cosmetics and personal care products. These abovementioned factors are expected to result in the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the global allantoin powder market.

Allantoin powder Market: Key Participants

