Aesthetic Medicines and cosmetic surgery is a developing clinical subspecialty and field in scientific research which comprises all kind of medical procedures whose purpose is to improve the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient including all non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery is an exciting field and a new trend in modern medicine. Nowadays, people not only want to be healthy as well as want to live the life at fullest, wants to look fit and also to reduce the effects of normal aging. Aesthetic medicines and Cosmetic Surgery focus on refining cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions like skin laxity, scars, moles, liver spots, cellulite, skin discoloration, excess fat, unwanted hairs and spider veins. These aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery procedures are very elective and are implemented on patients who does not suffer from any sickness.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Allergan, Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) , GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, HansBiomed Co., Ltd, Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company, Alma Lasers Ltd. (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cutera, Inc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.), Suneva Medical, Inc. , Blue Plastic Surgery , Australia Cosmetic Clinics, Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery, The Plastic Surgery Clinic, Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited

Cosmetic surgery, also known as aesthetic surgery, is an elective operation that involves improving a person’s appearance. Such operations include liposuction, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, and rhytidectomy, also known as a face lift. The most popular surgical cosmetic procedure worldwide in 2017 was liposuction, followed by breast augmentation and eyelid surgery. The most popular nonsurgical procedures included botulinum toxin, or botox, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, and photo rejuvenation.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia

Central & South America: Brazil, Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

