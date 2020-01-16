Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast

The global artificial intelligence chipsets market is highly competitive, thanks to the presence of a large pool of participants. Google, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Nvidia, and Xilinx are some of the leading vendors of artificial intelligence chipsets across the world. Huawei Technologies, Mythic, Adapteva, Koniku, Mellanox Technologies, AMD, General Vision, Fujitsu, Wave Computing, Tenstorrent, and Graphcore are some other prominent players in this market.

In the recent times, the global artificial intelligence chipsets market has reported a considerable upswing in its size and valuation, thanks to the continual advancements in technology. With the advent of smart devices and the high demand for latest technology, the global market is likely to remain registering a high rise over the next few years.

This research study on the worldwide artificial intelligence chipsets market offers an in-depth and unbiased assessment of this market on the basis of its previous and current performance. Researchers have also examined the most prominent trends and the growth prospects of this market in a bid to predict its future status in this market study.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global artificial intelligence chipsets market is significantly driven by the augmenting need for artificial intelligence due to increasing volume of large and complex dataset. The rising uptake of artificial intelligence for improving consumer services and decreasing operational costs, increasing number of AI applications, and the enhancing power of computing and reducing cost of hardware are also supporting the global artificial intelligence market. However, the dearth of skilled workforce and the absence of standards and protocols may hamper the global market from growing smoothly in the near future.

The increasing focus of companies on developing human-aware artificial intelligence systems and bringing artificial intelligence to edge devices may also restrict the growth of this market over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the low return on investments and limited structured training data are also projected to act as impeding factors for the market’s growth in the years to come.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of the geography, the worldwide artificial intelligence chipsets market registers its presence mainly across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The U.S. and Canada have surfaced as the key regional markets in North America. Latin America is led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. China, Japan, and India acquired the leading position in Asia Pacific market for artificial intelligence chipsets and the Middle East and Africa market is dominated by GCC, North Africa, and Southern Africa. The U.K., France, and Germany are considered as the key domestic markets in Europe.