Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Size, Current trends & Competitive landscape 2018 – 2028

Growth Drivers

Increased Adoption of Industrial Automation Fuel Market Growth

The global market is basically driven by many growth promoting factors such as growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries,increased cancer awareness initiatives several by global health organizations and the governments, and the rising incidences of cancer.

In terms of site, the market is divided into bone & bone marrow,colorectal,kidney,breast,prostate, and lung. In the year 2019, the segment of breast accounted for the lion’s share of global aspiration and biopsy needles market.

Such high dominance of this segment is primarily ascribed to the growing research and development activities pertaining to breast screening and diagnosis, growing awareness about cancer,and rise in the incidences of breast cancer.

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Regional Outlook

The global aspiration and biopsy needles market is analyzed across four major regions, namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the market globally in the year 2019.

Widespread prevalence of cancer cases in Canada and the US and cancer awareness initiatives started by local governments are driving the aspiration and biopsy needles market here.

The global aspiration and biopsy needles marketis segmented as:

Product

Aspiration Needles

Biopsy Needles

Site

Breast

Lung,

Colorectal

Prostate

Kidney

Bone & bone marrow

Procedure

Image-guided procedures Ultrasound-guided biopsy Stereotactic-guided biopsy MRI-guided biopsy Others

Non-image-guided procedures

