Astaxanthin Market sowing seeds of future technology to help next generation Business

The global Astaxanthin market was valued at 73.44 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 91.21 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.68% during 2017-2023.

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.

Astaxanthin can be divided into two categories—Natural Astaxanthin type and Synthetic Astaxanthin type. Synthetic Astaxanthin type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 82.11% in 2017, Natural Astaxanthin type account for 17.89%.

The sales market share of global Astaxanthin in Nutraceuticals uses, Cosmetics use, Food & beverages use, Feed use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 9.58%, 3.96%, 3.14%, 80.37% and 2.95% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Astaxanthin in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Astaxanthin market has the most promising sales prospects in Feed use.

Our research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Astaxanthin revenue market, accounted for 37.32% of the total global market with a revenue of 27.41 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 21.62% with a revenue of 15.88 million USD.

Cyanotech is the largest company in the global Astaxanthin market, accounted for 26.74% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by DSM and Fuji, accounted for 20.79% and 17.92% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The Players Mentioned in our report are DSM, BASF, Cyanotech, Fuji, BGG, Yunnan Alphy Biotech, Algatechnologies, Parry Nutraceuticals, Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin, JX Nippon Oil& Energy, Supreme Biotechnologies, Biogenic, Zhejiang NHU.

Global Astaxanthin Market: Product Segment Analysis

Natural Astaxanthin, Synthetic Astaxanthin

Global Astaxanthin Market: Application Segment Analysis

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Food & beverages, Feed, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Astaxanthin market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Astaxanthin market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Astaxanthin market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

