ATM Market Expected Reach 27330 million US$ by till 2026, Growth Rate 4.6%, Global Insights, Drivers, Size, Share, Top Players and Current Trends

The global ATM market is valued at 19880 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 27330 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide ATM Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An automated or automatic teller machine (ATM), also known as an automated banking machine (ABM), cash machine, cashpoint, cashline or hole in the wall, is a computerized telecommunications device that enables the clients of a financial institution to perform financial transactions without the need for a cashier, human clerk or bank teller. ATMs are known by various other names including ATM machine, automated banking machine, “cash machine” and various regional variants derived from trademarks on ATM systems held by particular banks.

In recent years, the Global ATM sales markets are vary in different regions. In Europe, North America and other highly developed countries, consumption growth is slow. However, sales growth rate in China is big. And the global main suppliers of ATM is Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc. And Diebold Nixdorf is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf occupied for about 34.28% in the global market.

Top Manufactures Analysis: Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc.

Global ATM Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the ATM market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– On-site ATM

– Off-site ATM

– Other

Segment by Application

– Banking

– Retail

