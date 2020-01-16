Automotive 3D Printing Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2019 – 2027|3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Arcam AB, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB,

The automotive industry is a leading industry segment of rapid prototyping, fast development and mass customization. From printing car parts and accessories to creating new concepts from scratch, the possibilities of 3D printing are endless. As this technology evolves, automotive companies are starting to look into the possibilities of 3D printing. If up until now, the 3D technology was used just to print certain car parts, nowadays you can have an entire vehicle printed from scratch in few days.

The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive 3D printing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and geography. The global automotive 3D printing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Improved quality, less time consumption are factor which will drive automotive 3D printing market in near future.

The objective of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global automotive 3D printing market

– To analyze and forecast the global automotive 3D printing market on the basis of technology, and application

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive 3D printing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key automotive 3D printing players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Some of the leading players in automotive 3D printing market are 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Arcam AB, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Ponoko Limited, Voxeljet AG and EnvisionTEC, Inc.

